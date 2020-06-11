EDMONTON -- Seven fire crews responded to a blaze in the top floor of an apartment building on Wednesday night.

The fire at 131 Avenue and 69 Street was reported just after 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said all residents were evacuated safely and there were no injuries.

Two cats were found dead.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

This is a developing news story, more details will be provided as they become available.