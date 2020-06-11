EDMONTON -- Seven fire crews responded to a blaze in the top floor of an apartment building on Wednesday night.

The fire at 131 Avenue and 69 Street was reported just after 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said all residents were evacuated safely and there were no injuries. Seven people were assisted by the Emergency Support Response Team (ESRT).

Fire crews says damage was contained to the third floor suite where the fire started, but the remainder of the building incurred substantial smoke and water damage.

Two cats were found dead.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and damage is estimated at $500,000.