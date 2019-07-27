No injuries in Rossdale house fire: officials
Officials say a house fire in the Rossdale neighbourhood early Saturday morning took just over two hours to put out. (Courtesy: Shannon Antosiak)
Published Saturday, July 27, 2019 11:24AM MDT
Officials say nobody was at home when a central Edmonton house went up in flames early Saturday morning.
Six fire crews were called to 98 Avenue and 104 Street at 4:11 a.m.
The fire at a single-family home took more than two hours to put out, but no injuries were reported.
Investigators have not yet determined a cause, and were still on scene late-Saturday morning.