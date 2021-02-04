EDMONTON -- Firefighters remain on the scene of a fire in southwest Edmonton on Thursday morning that destroyed a home under renovation.

Crews were called to the home near 41 Avenue and 122 Street just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

Flames and thick smoke were billowing from the home when they arrived.

"The owners were nearby and they said that nobody was in the house," District Chief Howard Samycia told CTV News Edmonton. "The roof had already been collapsed in so we didn't send anybody into the structure."

Neighbours in the area were removed from their homes as a precaution as crews worked to get the fire under control.

No injuries have been reported and the damaged was contained to the one home.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

This is a developing news story, more details will be provided as they become available.