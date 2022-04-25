No injuries reported after 2 separate fires in west Edmonton

A lack of hydrants posed a challenge for firefighters after a blaze broke out at an old workshop at Winterburn Road and 110 Avenue on Monday.

Crews were called to the scene around 9:50 a.m. Firefighters had to bring in tanker trucks to battle the flames.

No injuries have been reported.

Fire broke out on a fourth floor balcony at an apartment in west Edmonton on April 25.

Also on Monday morning, residents in a west Edmonton apartment building were forced to evacuate after fire broke out on a fourth floor balcony.

The call came in around 6:30 a.m. for the building at 53 Avenue and 199 Street.

The fire was contained to the balcony, and was declared out around 9 a.m.

Investigators are still on scene.