Advertisement
No injuries reported after fire at north Edmonton apartment
Published Monday, July 27, 2020 10:23PM MDT
Fire broke out at an apartment at 70 Street and 149 Avenue.
EDMONTON -- Firefighters were called to an apartment fire in the Londonderry area around 8:30 p.m. on Monday.
Nine fire crews responded and found a fire in a main floor suite.
The building was evacuated, and the fire was declared out around 9 p.m.
Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the apartment where it started.
No injuries were reported, and there is no word on a cause or damage estimate.