EDMONTON -- Firefighters were called to an apartment fire in the Londonderry area around 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

Nine fire crews responded and found a fire in a main floor suite.

The building was evacuated, and the fire was declared out around 9 p.m.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the apartment where it started.

No injuries were reported, and there is no word on a cause or damage estimate.