No injuries reported after house fire on Enoch Cree Nation
Published Friday, September 11, 2020 8:21PM MDT
Fire broke out at a home on the Enoch Cree Nation on Sept. 11, 2020. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- No injuries were reported after a fire at a home west of Edmonton on Friday evening.
The fire broke out before 6 p.m. at a home on the Enoch Cree Nation off Highway 627.
About 25 firefighters responded from both Enoch and Parkland Fire.
The home was occupied when the fire broke out.
There was no cause or damage estimate at the time of publication.