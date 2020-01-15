EDMONTON -- A vehicle fire on Groat Road caused traffic tie-ups on Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out on Groat Road between 102 Avenue and the Groat Road Bridge shortly after 7 a.m.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said two vehicles were involved in a crash before the fire started.

Flames can be seen shooting into the air from the fire, and a witness tells CTV News Edmonton that he could feel the heat from the fire as he passed by in the opposite direction.

No injuries were reported.