No injuries reported after vehicle fire on Groat Road
Published Wednesday, January 15, 2020 8:11AM MST Last Updated Wednesday, January 15, 2020 1:12PM MST
Vehicle fire on Groat Road on Jan. 15, 2020. (Credit: Ken Anderson/My News)
EDMONTON -- A vehicle fire on Groat Road caused traffic tie-ups on Wednesday morning.
The fire broke out on Groat Road between 102 Avenue and the Groat Road Bridge shortly after 7 a.m.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said two vehicles were involved in a crash before the fire started.
Flames can be seen shooting into the air from the fire, and a witness tells CTV News Edmonton that he could feel the heat from the fire as he passed by in the opposite direction.
No injuries were reported.
