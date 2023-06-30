No injury crashes on Silver Berry Road since traffic-calming measures installed last October: city
A pilot project designed to reduce speeding and crashes in the southeast neighbourhood of Silver Berry is working, the numbers show.
Last October the city added all-way stop signs at 32 Street and 24 Street, curb extensions, centre medians, and two stage crossings as part of the Vision Zero Street Lab program, which allows residents to work with the city to address traffic problems in their neighbourhood.
The changes came after a 31-year-old man died after he crashed his SUV at Silver Berry Road and 32 Street in May 2022.
A 40-year-old man also died in the same area in 2016 when he crashed his dirt bike.
"For many years now Silver Berry Road has almost been considered a raceway with speeding. There's been accidents, there's been fatalities because of those accidents, and it’s been a real concern for residents living along this road," Ward Sspomitapi Coun. Jo-Anne Wright, who represents the area, told CTV News Edmonton on Friday.
The city says since the traffic calming measures were installed, there have been no injury collisions on Silver Berry Road between 28 and 32 Street.
Wright says Silver Berry residents are pleased with the result.
"They're happy now, from what I understand from speaking with people in the community league."
"Now the city is sort of finalizing what their results are, and it looks like they’ll also be putting in some raised crosswalks around Silver Berry Park," Wright said.
The all-way stops will remain permanently, the city has confirmed. Edmonton's traffic operations department is still in the process of figuring out which, if any, of the other measures will be kept.
Wright says speeding and traffic safety is a concern across many city neighbourhoods, so much so that council approved $25 million as part of its last budget for safety initiatives.
"Close to 50 intersection enhancements, improvements that will help to improve the safety of our neighbourhoods across Ward Sspomitapi and there’s hundreds being done across the city."
The city also says more changes are coming to Silver Berry as part of the Street Lab program.
"A number of traffic calming measures are being considered for the area as part of the Vision Zero Street Lab program," a spokesperson said in an email to CTV News Edmonton. "These measures will further help address the speeding, shortcutting, and pedestrian crossing concerns that residents have made us aware of. Residents can expect to see these Street Lab measures in the area this fall."
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Second application period for Canada Dental Benefit opens Saturday
The second application period for the federal government’s dental benefit program starts Saturday, so parents or guardians of eligible children can get up to $650 per child for dental services for the next year.
Google, Meta could pull news over Bill C-18: What the fallout may mean for Canadians
With Google promising to remove Canadian news from its platforms in response to a new federal law, critics say the move could affect media literacy in Canada, while opponents of the legislation argue it was flawed to begin with.
B.C. teen walks out of Golden Ears Provincial Park after being missing for more than 50 hours
Mounties and search and rescue workers are relieved and "elated" that 16-year-old missing hiker Esther Wang walked out of Golden Ears Provincial Park on her own Thursday night, roughly 54 hours after becoming separated from her hiking group earlier this week.
No need for 'double punishment' in mandatory sentence case, Supreme Court rules
A woman who was barred from driving for almost two years while awaiting sentencing would face 'a kind of double punishment' if she were now handed an additional, mandatory one-year prohibition, Canada's top court has ruled.
Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning 'Little Miss Sunshine' actor, dies at 89
Alan Arkin, the wry character actor who demonstrated his versatility in comedy and drama as he received four Academy Award nominations and won an Oscar in 2007 for 'Little Miss Sunshine,' has died. He was 89.
Climate policies and fossil fuel: Clean fuel regulations and carbon pricing explained
On Saturday, the federal government's long-promised clean fuel regulations will take effect across Canada. Here are five things to know about what they are, how they will affect you and why they are different from the carbon price.
New women's pro hockey league set for January debut, to be funded by Dodgers owner
A new women's hockey league is coming to North America. The Professional Hockey Federation and the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association announced a merger Friday, with the intention of starting a new league in 2024.
Why night-time heat can be so dangerous – and why it's getting worse
Heat waves are coming to include an increasingly dangerous element: overnight temperatures that don’t cool down enough to offer sufficient reprieve from oppressive heat, particularly for people without access to air conditioning.
Canada Day: Where fireworks will and will not be set off across the country
Here is a roundup of where fireworks will and will not be set off this Canada Day.
Calgary
-
Little girl's stolen mobility wagon spotted by CTV News Calgary viewer... and then by mom
In a wild twist, a little girl's specialized mobility wagon, stolen from her family's garage earlier this month, was recovered on Thursday.
-
3-year-old girl injured in Airdrie-area ATV crash dies
A three-year-old girl injured in a collision between an ATV and a pick up truck has died.
-
Calgary emergency crews handle heavy volume of calls following severe thunderstorm
A sudden severe thunderstorm Thursday caused downed power lines, uprooted trees, and flooded streets around the city as emergency crews responded to heavier than usual volume of calls.
Saskatoon
-
'He never told me he killed Sheree': Greg Fertuck’s ex-girlfriend changes testimony under re-examination
Representing himself, Greg Fertuck requestioned two witnesses in his first-degree murder trial.
-
What to do in Saskatoon on Canada Day
Preparations are underway in Saskatoon for this weekend’s Canada Day celebration. Here are some of the things you can do on July 1.
-
Sask. government, teachers' union clash over classroom proposals as contract talks begin
While the Saskatchewan government's bargaining team is saying it's laid out a "fair" offer, the teachers' union says many of its key proposals have been "met with resistance," as the two sides settle in for a summer of contract negotiations.
Regina
-
Sask. government, teachers' union clash over classroom proposals as contract talks begin
While the Saskatchewan government's bargaining team is saying it's laid out a "fair" offer, the teachers' union says many of its key proposals have been "met with resistance," as the two sides settle in for a summer of contract negotiations.
-
Abandoned Regina e-scooters should be reported to vendors, city says
The City of Regina is asking residents to report abandoned e-scooters to the appropriate vendor if they come across one.
-
Heat warnings, severe thunderstorm watches spread throughout Sask.
Heat warnings and severe thunderstorm watches are in effect across Saskatchewan with a hot start to the July long weekend in the forecast for many.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick Progressive Conservative party takes 1st step to remove Higgs as leader
New Brunswick's Progressive Conservative party members who want Premier Blaine Higgs to step down as leader say they've taken the first step to oust him.
-
U.S.-based remote vehicle operator gives timeline of Titan recovery off Newfoundland
The owner of a remotely operated vehicle that recovered pieces of the Titan submersible from the depths of the North Atlantic last week says his ROV found debris from the doomed vessel shortly after reaching the search site.
-
Moncton inpatient detox services suspended for the summer due to lack of nurses
A New Brunswick health authority says it’s temporarily suspending detox services in Moncton due to a shortage of nursing staff.
Toronto
-
Single mother felt 'crushed' after discovering she couldn't fly alone with infant twins
Amanda Bailey, a 26-year-old single mother of four-month-old twins, said she felt 'hopeless' after being told by Flair Airlines she could fly on her own with her kids, then discovering just days before their flight this was against the rules.
-
3 people injured after string of drive-by shootings in Scarborough
A shooter driving an SUV targeted three people separately in Scarborough on Friday afternoon, leaving two with serious injuries, Toronto police said.
-
Toronto police crack unsolved 1991 murder case using DNA testing
Police have identified the person responsible for the 1991 murder of Toronto resident Herbert Boone using DNA testing technology.
Montreal
-
Family calls for review of nurses' order decision into man's death after lengthy wait in Montreal ER
The family of a man who died after an hours-long wait in the ER at a Montreal hospital is calling for a review of a decision that cleared the nurses who saw him of any wrongdoing.
-
Chateau Frontenac facing $10M lawsuit after woman suffers 'unbearable' injuries from fall
A hotel employee allegedly invited the family to use a staff-only stairwell to travel between their two rooms, which were on different floors. The lawsuit claims that the daughter, 18 at the time of the accident, slid on a "dangerously slippery, white powder" while descending the steps, falling onto her back.
-
Some Canada Day celebrations in Montreal postponed due to smog, rainy weather
The City of Cote Saint-Luc is postponing Canada Day celebrations because of this weekend's inclement weather and also because of the smog that has become a regular part of recent forecasts due to forest fires still burning in northern Quebec.
Ottawa
-
Pembroke cancels Canada Day fireworks as officials in Ottawa keep an eye on the smoke
Canadian Heritage is still planning to proceed with fireworks for the Canada Day celebrations at LeBreton Flats, as smoky air continues to blanket Ottawa.
-
Golfer dies after being struck by lightning at Ottawa golf course
One of the two men struck by lightning at an Ottawa golf course during a thunderstorm earlier this week has died.
-
Police investigating second fatal shooting in Carlington neighbourhood in two days
Ottawa police say a man died from his injuries following an evening shooting in the Carlington neighbourhood, the second fatal shooting in the west-end neighbourhood in two days.
Kitchener
-
Students attacked on University of Waterloo campus released from hospital, status of professor unknown
Waterloo regional police say the two students involved in a triple stabbing during a gender issues class at the University of Waterloo have been released from hospital.
-
Pride activists react after attack at University of Waterloo
Pride month is ending on a somber note after Wednesday’s triple stabbing at the University of Waterloo, and local police saying the attack is just the latest in a growing trend.
-
Kitchener-Waterloo's first set of surviving triplets turn 84
The Vogt triplets have made headlines from the day they were born. And another birthday means another headline.
Northern Ontario
-
Tornado warning issued in North Bay area, severe thunderstorm warning for Sudbury, Timmins
Environment Canada is tracking a severe thunderstorm Friday evening that could produce a tornado in the North Bay area.
-
Sudbury police say youths playing 'chicken' caused crash
Sudbury police are looking for help identifying youth playing 'chicken' on Notre Dame Avenue on Wednesday after a motorcyclist sustained serious injuries in a crash.
-
Unsafe vehicle catches the eye of northern Ont. police
Police in northwestern Ontario have charged a suspended driver after receiving a complaint about an unsafe vehicle.
Winnipeg
-
Bomb unit at University of Manitoba disposes of volatile chemical
The Winnipeg Police Service’s Bomb Unit has disposed of a “volatile substance” at the University of Manitoba.
-
RCMP searching for suspect after 16-year-old girl abducted
RCMP are on the hunt for a kidnapping suspect after a 16-year-old girl from Portage la Prairie was briefly abducted Friday.
-
Nine in hospital after fiery bus crash in Manitoba; two moved out of critical care
Two seniors injured in a fiery bus crash on a Manitoba highway earlier this month have been moved from a critical care unit.
Vancouver
-
B.C. teen walks out of Golden Ears Provincial Park after being missing for more than 50 hours
Mounties and search and rescue workers are relieved and "elated" that 16-year-old missing hiker Esther Wang walked out of Golden Ears Provincial Park on her own Thursday night, roughly 54 hours after becoming separated from her hiking group earlier this week.
-
Burnaby homicide victim was 19 years old, IHIT says
Homicide investigators have publicly identified the man killed in a home invasion in Burnaby Thursday in hopes of advancing their investigation.
-
Verdict handed down in shooting at B.C. RCMP detachment
A B.C. man has been found guilty of weapons offences, fleeing from police and mischief causing danger to life in connection to a daylight shooting at an RCMP detachment – but acquitted of the charge of attempted murder.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Transit reverses Canada Day alcohol ban on Victoria buses
BC Transit is reversing course on its policy banning passengers from carrying alcohol on buses in the Greater Victoria region on Canada Day.
-
Victoria family raising awareness, funding to help with mother's cancer treatment
A family in View Royal, B.C., is raising awareness about the often forgotten hardships of getting sick, as the mother anticipates a stem cell transplant that’s proving costly.
-
New Belleville Terminal in Victoria to be complete by 2028
The British Columbia government has approved funding to build a new Belleville Terminal for U.S. ferry passengers in downtown Victoria.