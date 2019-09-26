A St. Albert councillor will be asking the city to explore making marketing flyers an opt-in service, rather than opt-out.

Councillor Natalie Joly filed a notice of motion on Thursday that "administration provide a report, including recommendations, that explores the possibility of requiring marketing flyers delivered within St. Albert are an opt-in rather than opt-out service, similar to email subscriptions."

Another part of her motion will ask the information to be submitted to the Environmental Advisory Committee.

The city's next council meeting will be Oct. 7.

FlyerForce in Edmonton delivers flyers on Thursdays and allows residents to opt out.