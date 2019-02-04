

CTV Edmonton





Councillors spent little time Monday discussing a report that previously estimated city office upgrades could cost between $500,000 and $5 million.

The report detailed possible office layouts, new furniture and moving some councillors to a bigger space—which would have required a new elevator and staircase.

Councillors decided against any substantial renovation.

“I don't want to speak for other members of council, but the fact there was so little discussion around it would suggest to me that nobody felt that was an appropriate use of money,” Ward 1 Councillor Andrew Knack said.

However, committee did reserve $25,000 from the existing budget to install a glass door at the end of the hallway leading to councillor offices on the second floor.

Some councillors have made noise complaints, as the corridor is currently open to the rest of City Hall.

With files from Jeremy Thompson