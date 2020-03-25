No more donuts, please: AHS can’t accept treats over COVID-19 concerns
EDMONTON -- Alberta Health Services is asking the public to stop donating food to its healthcare staff and patients.
"We greatly appreciate the hundreds of offers from Albertans to lend a hand to our healthcare staff and the patients in our care, including the donation or supply of food," said AHS in a facebook post.
"We love that you want to give our staff donuts and goodies like that. We agree – they deserve it! But, the risk is just too great now."
AHS says staff cannot accept or serve any external, non-AHS sourced food, to patients or staff.
This comes as Dr. Hinshaw announced new, stricter guidelines regarding sharing food during the COVID-19 pandemic.