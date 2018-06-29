The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled an Edmonton man who drove his SUV into a restaurant patio and killed a two-year-old boy should not serve more jail time.

In 2013, Richard Suter was behind the wheel when the SUV smashed into the patio and killed Geo Mounsef.

Suter pleaded guilty to refusing to provide a breath sample following the fatal accident and was sentenced to four months behind bars, but the Alberta Court of Appeal raised that to 26 months.

His lawyer appealed that decision to the highest court in the country and argued the sentence should be reduced back to four months.

Suter served more than 10 months before he was released on bail pending the appeal to the Supreme Court.

The high court lowered his sentence to time served and upheld a 30-month driving ban, saying “it would not be in the interests of justice to re-incarcerate Suter at this time – it would cause him undue hardship and serve no useful purpose.”

It found he refused to provide a breath sample because he received incorrect legal advice from a lawyer.

It also determined Suter mistakenly stepped on the gas pedal instead of hitting the brake, and the crash was caused by a non-impaired driving error.

Following his conviction, Suter was kidnapped by a vigilante who sliced off his thumb with a set of pruning shears.

His kidnapper was convicted and sentenced to 12 years.

The majority of the judges found Suter’s 26-month sentence was disproportionate given the mitigation factors.

The toddler’s mother shared on social media her outrage with the finding.

