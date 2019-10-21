

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON - The trial for a man accused of stabbing an Edmonton police officer and striking four pedestrians with a van is coming to an end.

Crown prosecutor Elizabeth Wheaton told a jury today that she and her colleague have called all of their witnesses at the trial for Abdulahi Hasan Sharif.

Sharif, who is in his early 30s, has pleaded not guilty to 11 charges, which include five counts of attempted murder.

He is also charged with dangerous driving and aggravated assault against the police officer.

Sharif, who is not represented by a lawyer, has declined to call any witnesses and will not testify in his own defence.

Closing arguments are to be heard on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2019