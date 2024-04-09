'No one can fill up his shoes': Edmonton home builder killed in shooting remembered as community leader

The family of an Edmonton home builder who was fatally shot in south Edmonton on Monday says they're in shock over what happened.

Buta Singh Gill, owner of Gill Built Homes, and one other man were killed in the shooting at Cavanagh Boulevard and 30 Avenue SW around noon on Monday.

A witness told CTV News Edmonton she saw a man who was standing in the street pointing a gun into the driver-side window of a black car and she heard three shots.

The driver of the car, Sarbjeet Singh, who is an engineer and site supervisor at Gill Built Homes, is in hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for Gill's family says Singh has had surgery and is in stable condition in hospital.

The family claims another witness who worked for Gill's company says the killer shot Gill in the back after wounding Singh.

He then fatally shot himself.

The homicide unit is investigating a shooting at Cavanagh Blvd SW and 30 Avenue SW in Edmonton on April 8, 2024. (Brandon Lynch/CTV News Edmonton)

According to the family, the shooter is a roofer who had done work for Gill's company in the past.

Family spokesperson Varinder Bhullar says Gill's death will leave a lasting mark on the community.

"No one can fill up his shoes. We'll try to walk on the path that he has paved for all of us. It's just too sad, heartbreaking," he said on Tuesday.

Bhullar said Gill came to Canada in 1991 and worked in a meat processing plant and for Edmonton Transit Service before starting his own company.

He described him as a loving father and grandfather who was dedicated to his community.

"This is a three-generational home where they're living, two beautiful grandkids. They were just born four months ago, and he was enjoying every moment with them. And this was his time to enjoy his life."

Bhullar says Gill's death is not connected to the ongoing extortions targeting South Asian homebuilders.

The Edmonton Police Service told CTV News Edmonton it's too early in the investigation to comment on any link to the extortion investigations.

Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi says he worked with Gill when they were both employed at ETS, and has maintained a relationship with him throughout the years.

"He was one of the volunteers as a leader in bringing the community together in various ways. So it is a devastating loss for the family and for the community," Sohi told reporters on Tuesday.

"We have lost not only a very successful business person, but we also lost a champion of the community."

EPS says it is not looking for any suspects in the case.

