EDMONTON -- RCMP are investigating whether an apparent drive-by shooting in Fort Saskatchewan was targeted or not.

Two bullet holes were found in the tailgate of an empty truck near Westood Pointe and shell casings were found in the area.

According to police, a small black car with a broken rear passenger taillight was seen speeding on July 12 around 5:30 a.m. after two gunshots were heard.

No one was hurt.

Police are asking for help in identifying the person and car involved.

Those with information are asked to call Fort Saskatchewan RCMP Detachment at 780-997-7900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.