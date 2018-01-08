Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
No one injured in early morning house fire
Two homes in the area of 174 Ave. and 77 St., that were under construction, were destroyed by fire early Monday, January 8, 2018.
Published Monday, January 8, 2018 7:49AM MST
Last Updated Monday, January 8, 2018 9:15AM MST
An early morning fire destroyed two homes under construction in north Edmonton Monday.
Edmonton Fire Rescue said firefighters were called to the home, on 77 Street and Crystallina Road just after 2:30 a.m. Monday.
Crews arrived on the scene at 2:40 a.m. to the two homes engulfed in flames.
Eight crews responded to the fire, which was under control just before 3 a.m., and declared out at 7 a.m.
An Edmonton Fire Rescue spokesperson told CTV News no injuries were reported, and no one was evacuated due to the fire.
More to come…