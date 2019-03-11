Two people have been charged with assault after a couple of referees were attacked at a Lloydminster arena.

RCMP were notified of a fight at the Centennial Civic Centre on Feb. 18.

Police were told two referees—24 and 36 years old—were assaulted in the change room following a Junior B hockey game.

Lloydminster residents Scott Payne, 51, and Jayden Payne, 23, were charged with assault.

“This type of behaviour has no place in our hockey community,” Const. Michael Hagel said in a written statement.

“As adults you are responsible to set a good example for the youth playing the game.”

The Paynes are scheduled to appear in court on April 3.

Police are looking for more information about the incident, and asked to be contacted at 780-808-8400.