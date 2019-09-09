The City of St. Albert is launching its 2019 curbside leaf pickup program with a new commitment to reduce single-use plastics.

The decision is part of the city's single-use item reduction strategy.

The program will now only accept leaves in paper yard waste bags, reusable garbage cans or bins. Containers must not exceed 80 litres or 21 gallons, and cannot weigh more than 50 pounds.

Leaves left curbside in plastic bags will not be collected. Instead, staff will leave a sticker reminding residents of the proper procedures.

The program runs Monday, Sept. 30 to Friday, Oct. 11 and Monday, Oct. 28 to Friday, Nov. 8.