EDMONTON -- Strathcona County residents won’t see a property tax increase in 2020, council announced on Thursday. The decision was made to give people a break during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Council had previously passed a budget in December, calling for a 1.21 per cent property tax increase, but on April 21 approved a zero per cent property tax increase.

While there won’t be an increase this year, council is still encouraging residents to pay their taxes by June 30 to help ensure delivery of programs and services.

Council has also passed a motion for an amendment to allow residents who are unable to pay their taxes to defer them until Oct. 1. That will be brought before council on May 5.

“The plight of COVID-19 has created economic distress for many in our community,” says Mayor Rod Frank. “No tax increase, and giving those who may need it a little longer to pay is attuned to our current reality. We trust these measures will help to ease the burdens during this extraordinarily challenging time.”

More information will be mailed to residents next month.