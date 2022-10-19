No risk to general public from Edmonton shigella outbreak: AHS

A shigella outbreak has sent 64 people in Edmonton to hospital.

Shigella is caused by a bacteria, which can cause severe illness and symptoms including nausea, stomach cramps, fever and diarrhea.

It is spread through contact with fecal matter from an infected person or by eating food contaminated with the bacteria.

The first case in the Edmonton zone was discovered Aug. 17. Since then, AHS has identified 87 people as part of the outbreak. No shigella deaths have been reported.

The majority of cases have been within Edmonton's inner city population, AHS said, and the risk to the general public is low at this time.

AHS said a task force has been formed in collaboration with the City of Edmonton, Alberta Community and Social Services, Edmonton area shelters and other city partners to try and end the outbreak.

Anyone experiencing symptoms can call Health Link at 811.