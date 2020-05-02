EDMONTON -- A coyote that has taken up residence under a sunroom of a home in the Akinsdale neighbourhood of St. Albert doesn’t appear to have pups.

It's reassuring news for the St. Albert family that has been living with the unwanted coyote in their backyard.

Experts were brought in on Friday to check the area under their sunroom to see if there were any coyote pups.

“What we saw on the camera screen was a tunnel, coyote size, it went all the way under the sunroom along the foundation of the house,” said Colleen Cassady St. Clair, a science professor at the University of Alberta.

“But we saw no coyote and we didn’t see evidence of a hollowed out den area and we didn’t see any pups,” she said.

St. Clair believes it is a young female coyote that has either just recently had pups or is ready to give birth.

”It’s hard to know whether she had or not. If she had it would sure explain that tenacity of going back again and again and again but it’s also possible that she’s still looking for a secure den site.”

The family told CTV News Edmonton they’re relieved but still worry about the safety of their five children who are no longer allowed in their backyard.

They said they are continuing to work with experts brought in to help with their situation.

“They did everything right,” said St. Clair, who is also the head of Edmonton’s Urban Coyote Project.

”They did every kind of exclusion to their fence and to the area under the sunroom that they could. They made a lot of noise, they made that space really inhospitable for the coyote,” she said.

St. Clair said the best thing for the family and the coyote is for the animal to find another place to den.

“Pups that are born in places like that and grow up among people are much more habituated to people. They’re much more likely than subsequently to come into conflict with people and might require lethal management or other things that are really contentious,” she said.

“And dissuading that behaviour we reduce the conflict that would escalate later.”

St. Clair snapped these photos of a coyote in Edmonton’s Parkallen neighbourhood on Saturday morning.

She said people need to go out of their way to make coyotes feel unwelcome in residential areas and near humans.

“It might seem like they’re not helping animals if they chase them away but actually they’re teaching that animal to go look for food and shelter in more sustainable locations. They are definitely helping the animal,” said St. Clair, “and dissuading that behaviour we reduce the conflict that would escalate later.”

St. Clair said people can also help by cleaning up food sources like litter and over-flowing garbage cans.

”But it’s a lot of things people underestimate too. Compost is one of them, bird seed is another, fallen fruit is another. All of those things attract coyotes.”