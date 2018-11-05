As the 100th anniversary of the armistice to end the First World War nears, a number of Edmonton students joined military veterans and dignitaries to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Late Monday morning at Beechmount Cemetery, the students joined Lieutenant Governor Lois Mitchell, a number of members of parliament and the legislative assembly, officials from the Canadian Forces and veterans for an early Remembrance Day ceremony in the cemetery’s Field of Honour.

The ceremony included a flyover by the Air Force, a parade and a moment of silence – followed by the placing of poppies on each grave.

“They are asked to recite the name that’s on the tombstone and then they can say a little prayer or reflect on the sacrifices the soldiers have made,” said Stephanie Ross, who teaches Grade 3 at St. John Bosco Elementary School.

The First World War ended with the armistice on Nov. 11, 1918. Nearly 61,000 Canadians were killed during the war – now, at the historic municipal cemetery, hundreds of military headstones stand row on row.

For Maureen Biancini Purvis, the small act is a touching tribute. She started the No Stone Left Alone program after laying a poppy for her mom.

“I think it’s like anything, like-minded people know it’s the right thing to do,” Bianchini Purvis said.

