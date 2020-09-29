Advertisement
No students injured as car crashes into chain linked fence shared by 2 schools: officials
Published Tuesday, September 29, 2020 12:03PM MDT Last Updated Tuesday, September 29, 2020 1:08PM MDT
EDMONTON -- No students were injured when a car crashed into a chain link fence shared by two schools in east Edmonton Tuesday morning.
The car broke through the fence and drove into the field between the Ottewell and Clara Tyner schools at approximately 9:45 a.m.
An Edmonton Public Schools spokesperson told CTV News there were no students outside.
The driver was found and the crash is under investigation, the Edmonton Police Service said.
