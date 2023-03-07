'No surprises' from Alberta Fund before election, Toews pledges to Edmonton business leaders

Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews speaks to the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 (CTV News Edmonton/Matt Marshall). Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews speaks to the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 (CTV News Edmonton/Matt Marshall).

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction returned to U.S.

A road trip to Mexico for cosmetic surgery veered violently off course when four Americans were caught in a drug cartel shootout, leaving two dead and two held captive for days in a remote region of the Gulf coast before they were rescued from a wood shack, officials said Tuesday.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island