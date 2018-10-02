Noah displaced Liam as the most popular baby boy name in Alberta last year, while Olivia stayed queen for the fifth year running.

The rest of the boy Top 10 includes Liam, Benjamin, Logan, Lucas, William, Ethan, Oliver, Jack and Jacob.

The other top girl names are Olivia, Emma, Charlotte, Ava, Sophia, Emily, Abigail, Amelia, Isabella and Aria.

The Top 10 list is an exclusive club: Logan, Jacob and Isabella were the only new names on both lists.