EDMONTON -- Strathcona County council has passed a resolution to stop train whistles at four CN Rail crossings and one CP Rail crossing.

The CN crossings are north of Highway 630, and the CP crossing is at 34 Street south of Baseline Road.

The whistles will stop once railway companies are advised of council's resolution.

Council says safety measures to support the cessation have already been put in place.

“The number of train whistles sounding every day has been increasing and is impacting residents’ quality of life,” said Mayor Rod Frank in a written release.

“Residents have been asking for whistle cessation and we are pleased to be able to enact this change while ensuring the safety of everyone at these crossings.”

However, the county is reminding residents that rail companies still have the authority to sound a whistle at the discretion of the conductor.

Residents are also reminded to observe and obey all warning devices when approaching a crossing, and to look both ways before crossing.