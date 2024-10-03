EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Nominations open for Alberta Sport Recognition Awards

    Canada's Alexandria Loutitt competes at the Women Normal Hill Individual Ski Jumping World Cup event in Villach, Austria, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024.&nbsp;Loutitt captured World Cup bronze in women's ski jumping on Saturday for her sixth podium of the season. Loutitt was named Alberta's female athlete of the year in 2023 at the Alberta Sport Recognition Awards. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Darko Bandic Canada's Alexandria Loutitt competes at the Women Normal Hill Individual Ski Jumping World Cup event in Villach, Austria, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024.&nbsp;Loutitt captured World Cup bronze in women's ski jumping on Saturday for her sixth podium of the season. Loutitt was named Alberta's female athlete of the year in 2023 at the Alberta Sport Recognition Awards. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Darko Bandic
    Share

    The Province of Alberta is looking to celebrate its athletes, teams, coaches and volunteers.

    The province issued a release Thursday that nominations are now open to honour individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the sports community over the past year, through the Alberta Sport Recognition Awards.

    "This year, we have witnessed our fellow Albertans achieve excellence in sport, and Alberta’s government is proud to celebrate this excellence through the Alberta Sport Recognition Awards," said Alberta’s sports and tourism minister Joseph Schow, in a media release. "Their remarkable dedication to sport makes our province a better place to live, visit and play."

    The awards have been given out since 2002. In 2023, Calgary ski jumper Alexandria Lotuitt was named female athlete of the year, while Red Deer track and field competitor Jeremiah Lauzon was named the male athlete of the year.

    Categories for the 2024 Alberta Sport Recognition Awards include the following:

    • Junior Female and Male Athlete of the Year;
    • Junior Team of the Year;
    • Open Female and Male Athlete of the Year;
    • Open Team of the Year;
    • Coach and Technical Officials Recognition Award; and
    • Sport Volunteer Award

    Alexandria Loutitt was named Alberta's Female Athlete of the Year for 2023 on Wednesday. (Photo: X@SkiJumpingCanada)

    Nominations close on Jan.15, 2025

    To learn more about the Alberta Sport Recognition Awards, go here.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News