Nominations open for Alberta Sport Recognition Awards

The Province of Alberta is looking to celebrate its athletes, teams, coaches and volunteers.

The province issued a release Thursday that nominations are now open to honour individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the sports community over the past year, through the Alberta Sport Recognition Awards.

"This year, we have witnessed our fellow Albertans achieve excellence in sport, and Alberta’s government is proud to celebrate this excellence through the Alberta Sport Recognition Awards," said Alberta’s sports and tourism minister Joseph Schow, in a media release. "Their remarkable dedication to sport makes our province a better place to live, visit and play."

The awards have been given out since 2002. In 2023, Calgary ski jumper Alexandria Lotuitt was named female athlete of the year, while Red Deer track and field competitor Jeremiah Lauzon was named the male athlete of the year.

Categories for the 2024 Alberta Sport Recognition Awards include the following:

Junior Female and Male Athlete of the Year;

Junior Team of the Year;

Open Female and Male Athlete of the Year;

Open Team of the Year;

Coach and Technical Officials Recognition Award; and

Sport Volunteer Award

Alexandria Loutitt was named Alberta's Female Athlete of the Year for 2023 on Wednesday. (Photo: X@SkiJumpingCanada)

Nominations close on Jan.15, 2025

To learn more about the Alberta Sport Recognition Awards, go here.