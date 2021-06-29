EDMONTON -- The City of Beaumont has issued a mandatory ban on all non-essential water use, effective immediately.

In a news release, a spokesperson for the city just south of Edmonton said the ban is "due to the extreme heat and high water consumption."

According to the spokesperson, the reservoirs that serve Beaumont "are not able to refill at a rate sufficient to maintain normal water levels."

As a result, no lawn watering is allowed in the city for the next three days.

Residents may begin an "odd/even" watering schedule based on their address on July 2. That means people with odd-numbered homes will be allowed to water their lawns on odd-numbered days.

The city is also asking residents to refrain from washing vehicles, home exteriors, and driveways – as well filling pools, hot tubs, or Jacuzzis.

Updates on water conservation measures in Beaumont are available online.