EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Non-essential water use ban remains in place as crews work on problem at treatment plant

    The E.L. Smith water treatment plant in Edmonton on Jan. 29, 2024. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) The E.L. Smith water treatment plant in Edmonton on Jan. 29, 2024. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    The ban on non-essential water use in the Edmonton-area continues as Epcor works to fix a failure in the pumping system at the E.L. Smith water treatment plant.

    Epcor announced the ban on Monday after the failure at the plant early that morning.

    The Rossdale water treatment plant remains online, but is not able to supply the Epcor service area with enough water for normal consumption.

    On Tuesday morning, the company said there had been a noticeable decrease in water use since the ban was declared.

    "Over 300 businesses with high water usage and non-essential operations were contacted on Monday and Epcor would like to extend a large thank you to these customers as they reduced consumption to essential use or completely halted operations," the company wrote in a Tuesday news release.

    "Epcor recognizes that for many residents and businesses this is a significant inconvenience, but for some businesses there are real financial impacts."

    The ban impacts residents and businesses in Edmonton, Sherwood Park, St. Albert, Stony Plain, Spruce Grove, Leduc, Beaumont and Fort Saskatchewan.

    There is still no timeline for the repairs at E.L. Smith to be completed.

    The company is expected to provide another update at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Losing weight is hard. Here are 5 things to keep in mind

    Failure to shed pounds is often not about lacking the willpower to make important lifestyle changes, such as eating healthier, reducing calories and increasing physical activity. The dirty little secret is that our bodies are programmed by evolution to hold on to fat.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News