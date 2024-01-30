Non-essential water use ban remains in place as crews work on problem at treatment plant

The ban on non-essential water use in the Edmonton-area continues as Epcor works to fix a failure in the pumping system at the E.L. Smith water treatment plant.

Epcor announced the ban on Monday after the failure at the plant early that morning.

The Rossdale water treatment plant remains online, but is not able to supply the Epcor service area with enough water for normal consumption.

On Tuesday morning, the company said there had been a noticeable decrease in water use since the ban was declared.

"Over 300 businesses with high water usage and non-essential operations were contacted on Monday and Epcor would like to extend a large thank you to these customers as they reduced consumption to essential use or completely halted operations," the company wrote in a Tuesday news release.

"Epcor recognizes that for many residents and businesses this is a significant inconvenience, but for some businesses there are real financial impacts."

The ban impacts residents and businesses in Edmonton, Sherwood Park, St. Albert, Stony Plain, Spruce Grove, Leduc, Beaumont and Fort Saskatchewan.

There is still no timeline for the repairs at E.L. Smith to be completed.

The company is expected to provide another update at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.