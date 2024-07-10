EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Non-life threatening injuries sustained in Anthony Henday Drive crash

    Edmonton Police Service generic
    Share

    Two vehicles were involved in a crash that slowed down traffic on Anthony Henday Drive at Terwillegar Drive Wednesday morning.

    The Edmonton Police Service says a 19-year-old man driving a westbound Ford Ranger made a sudden lane change from the middle lane to the right lane, striking the front end of a Ford F-150.

    Both trucks went into the ditch and the Ranger rolled before coming to a stop.

    "The occupants of the Ranger were taken to area hospitals by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries while the driver of the F150 was unharmed in the collision," Sgt. Daniel Tames wrote in an email to media.

    Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

    Westbound traffic was reduced to one lane because of the crash but all lanes have since reopened.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WEATHER TRACKER

    WEATHER TRACKER Rainfall, heat, smoke advisories in place across Canada

    Large parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada are under weather warnings forecasting significant rainfall due to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, while people in western Canada are experiencing sweltering heat. Some areas are also under air quality advisories as a result of wildfire smoke.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News