Non-life threatening injuries sustained in Anthony Henday Drive crash

Two vehicles were involved in a crash that slowed down traffic on Anthony Henday Drive at Terwillegar Drive Wednesday morning.

The Edmonton Police Service says a 19-year-old man driving a westbound Ford Ranger made a sudden lane change from the middle lane to the right lane, striking the front end of a Ford F-150.

Both trucks went into the ditch and the Ranger rolled before coming to a stop.

"The occupants of the Ranger were taken to area hospitals by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries while the driver of the F150 was unharmed in the collision," Sgt. Daniel Tames wrote in an email to media.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Westbound traffic was reduced to one lane because of the crash but all lanes have since reopened.