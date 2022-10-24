Non-profit organization hoping to resurrect Scona Pool
A local non-profit is looking to purchase the shuttered Scona Pool from the city and give it new life.
In August, city council voted to close the 65-year-old pool due to its worsening condition and growing repair costs.
Now the Scona Pool Community Foundation (SPCF) wants to raise $1 million to complete necessary repairs and upgrade the community amenity so it can be used until the Rollie Miles Leisure Centre is opened.
"Having worked with the contractor that was running the pool for the last 13 years, we are confident we will have the knowledge to run the facility to make sure the business is viable and doesn't need any tax dollars to continue operations," said Andrew Burke, SPCF director of business development.
In the city's latest capital budget, administration is recommending councillors fund the design and planning of Rollie Miles rec centre, but not start constructing it.
- Community gathers to say goodbye to Scona Pool
- Edmonton considering a shift to smaller, cheaper rec centres to build them faster
"With no strict timelines for the new facility," Burke added, "there's going to be at least five years where we're going to have no pool in the community or in the area around.
"We are looking to fill that gap and serve the thousands of Edmontonians who aren't able to get the water safety training and aquatic facility space that they need," Burke said.
So far, the foundation has collected $10,000 in donations and has submitted a business plan to the city for approval.
In a statement to CTV News Edmonton, the city says it is reviewing the business plan and waiting for additional information.
"Discussion on the facility's future are complicated and involve details specific to the location, interdependencies with the school, and other related items, in addition to the known issues which led to the closure of the facility," said Christopher Webster, city spokesperson.
A city report assessed that the facility's functionality is "inadequate, with extensive deficiencies impacting operations, accessibility, inclusivity and user experience."
Burke says since the group will run the pool as non-profit, community members will be able to access swimming lessons and activities at a much lower rate.
"For example, our swim lesson fee per participant is going down by $55 from what it was under the for-profit regime that was previous to this," Burke said. "So looking to lower those costs, we can serve as many people as possible and we will still be able to save into a reserve fund."
Chandra Johner's daughters attended lessons at the pool. She hopes the city allows the volunteer-driven effort to revitalize the pool to proceed.
"A lot of people don't realize that these neighbourhoods have higher than city average numbers of pedestrians and cyclists," Johner said. "So not to have a pool within a walking or cycling distance makes a big difference to people."
"We have been told that there's going to be re-zoning allowing 15-minute communities in our city but taking a pool away doesn't allow a 15-minute community to access swimming lessons, water safety lessons or the physical exercise that they might be dependent on," Johner added.
