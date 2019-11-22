EDMONTON -- Non-teaching staff from Edmonton Public Schools rallied Friday against the provincial government's education cuts.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees, who organized the rally, said the protest aimed to "raise awareness of the harm Jason Kenney's budget cuts will cause students."

The UCP government maintained education spending at $8.2 billion until 2022-23. The Alberta Teachers' Association has expressed concerns at the flat funding as it expects a rise in enrolment and bigger class sizes.

"We're going to see larger class sizes, kids less supported," CUPE President Rory Gill said. "There's going to be devastating impacts to the kids here in Edmonton."

Approximately 50 people attended the rally at the Edmonton Public School Board.

CUPE represents approximately 5,000 non-teaching staff at Edmonton Public Schools.