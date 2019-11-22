EDMONTON -- Non-teaching staff from Edmonton Public Schools will rally Friday against the provincial government's education cuts.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees, who organized the rally, said the protest will aim to "raise awareness of the harm Jason Kenney's budget cuts will cause students."

The UCP government maintained education spending at $8.2 billion until 2022-23. The Alberta Teachers' Association has expressed concerns at the flat funding as it expects a rise in enrolment and bigger class sizes.

The rally is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at the Edmonton Public School Board, located at 1 Kingsway NW.

CUPE represents approximately 5,000 non-teaching staff at Edmonton Public Schools.