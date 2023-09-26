Edmonton

    • Non-verbal 5-year-old missing from home east of Edmonton

    Police are searching for a five-year-old boy who disappeared from Frog Lake First Nation Monday afternoon.

    Jager Cross-Memnook is described as 3'6", about 60 pounds, with red hair and a pale complexion.

    He was last seen wearing a light blue Nike sweater and Paw Patrol pyjama pants.

    Jager is non-verbal, RCMP said. He reportedly does not respond to his name, but his favourite song, Itsy Bitsy Spider, is being played on loudspeakers during the search.

    He was last seen at his home on Frog Lake First Nation around 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

    According to RCMP, Jager's disappearance does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert, but the Edmonton Police Service Air 1 helicopter, Alberta RCMP Air Services helicopter, RCMP police dogs, and more than 100 members of the public are searching for the little boy.

    Frog Lake Post Secondary also closed on Tuesday to join in the search.

    Volunteers search for Jager Cross-Memnook. (Credit: Marcel Desjarlais)

    Officers from the Bonnyville, Cold Lake, Lac La Biche and Elk Point RCMP detachments are participating in the search.

    Anyone with information about Jager's whereabouts is asked to call Elk Point RCMP at 780-724-3964.

    Frog Lake First Nation is about 250 kilometres east of Edmonton.

