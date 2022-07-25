Nordegg evacuation alert over; 500-hectare wildfire now 'being held': province

A wildfire west of Red Deer maintained about 500 hectares over the weekend but is no longer classified as burning out of control, says Alberta Wildfire.

The provincial department updated the status of RWF038, located 19 kilometres west of Nordegg, to "being held" Sunday evening.

Shortly after, a two-hour evacuation alert for the hamlet was lifted.

The alert was issued on July 20, as were evacuation orders for recreation areas nearby.

Those orders remained in effect as of Monday morning for: Snow Creek Public Recreation Area (PRA), Dry Haven PRA, Centre for Outdoor Education, Fish Lake PRA, Frontier Lodge, Goldeye Centre, and Goldeye Lake PRA and area.

Nearly 80 firefighters were fighting the blaze on Sunday, alongside 11 helicopters and two heavy equipment groups.

Nordegg is approximately 300 kilometres southwest of Edmonton, located in the North Saskatchewan River valley just east of the David Thompson Highway and the Highway 734 section of the Bighorn Highway.