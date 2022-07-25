Nordegg evacuation alert over; 500-hectare wildfire now 'being held': province
Nordegg evacuation alert over; 500-hectare wildfire now 'being held': province
A wildfire west of Red Deer maintained about 500 hectares over the weekend but is no longer classified as burning out of control, says Alberta Wildfire.
The provincial department updated the status of RWF038, located 19 kilometres west of Nordegg, to "being held" Sunday evening.
Shortly after, a two-hour evacuation alert for the hamlet was lifted.
The alert was issued on July 20, as were evacuation orders for recreation areas nearby.
Those orders remained in effect as of Monday morning for: Snow Creek Public Recreation Area (PRA), Dry Haven PRA, Centre for Outdoor Education, Fish Lake PRA, Frontier Lodge, Goldeye Centre, and Goldeye Lake PRA and area.
Nearly 80 firefighters were fighting the blaze on Sunday, alongside 11 helicopters and two heavy equipment groups.
Nordegg is approximately 300 kilometres southwest of Edmonton, located in the North Saskatchewan River valley just east of the David Thompson Highway and the Highway 734 section of the Bighorn Highway.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Emergency alert warns of 'multiple shooting scenes' in Langley, B.C.
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Emergency alert warns of 'multiple shooting scenes' in Langley, B.C.
Emergency alerts sent to B.C. cellphones warned of multiple shooting scenes in Langley Monday morning.
LIVE AT 11 A.M. EDT | Pope Francis in Canada: Full itinerary of the papal visit and how to watch special coverage on CTVNews.ca
Pope Francis arrived in Canada on Sunday for a six-day tour, marking the first papal visit to the country in 20 years. CTVNews.ca is livestreaming six digital specials through the week.
Canadian citizen killed in Ukraine with three other foreign volunteer fighters identified
A Canadian citizen who died recently in Ukraine has been identified as a volunteer fighter who was part of a special operations group within the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Day 2 of Pope visit to include stops at a former residential school, Edmonton church
Pope Francis is expected to speak publicly for the first time on his Canadian visit at a meeting this morning with First Nations, Inuit and Metis peoples in a community south of Edmonton.
Victims of brazen double homicide in Whistler, B.C., identified
The Integrated Homicide Investigation team has identified the victims of a brazen shooting in Whistler, B.C.
Blair and Lucki to testify about allegations of interference in RCMP N.S. mass shooting investigation
A month after the controversy first made headlines, key players will be testifying Monday as part of a parliamentary probe into allegations of political interference in the RCMP's investigation of the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
Tornado destroys homes, uproots trees north of Montreal
A tornado touched down about an hour north of Montreal, destroying multiple homes, uprooting trees and sending debris flying.
Strike averted after WestJet reaches tentative agreement with Unifor service workers
Both Westjet and Unifor Local 531 announced the deal on Sunday evening.
AFN chief criticizes lack of women set to speak at anticipated papal apology Monday
RoseAnne Archibald, National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, told media Sunday that she had only been informed that day that she wouldn’t be speaking officially at Maskwacis, despite planning to help welcome the Pope, which she said leaves the event with no women in leadership roles involved.
Calgary
-
Strike averted after WestJet reaches tentative agreement with Unifor service workers
Both Westjet and Unifor Local 531 announced the deal on Sunday evening.
-
Mechanical issue stops CTrain travel between Sunnyside and Lions Park Station
A mechanical issue is causing some slowdowns for commuters who use the Red Line LRT.
-
Alberta, Calgary see rise in COVID-19 cases as large events return
The lack of restrictions and return of large events could be behind Alberta’s latest rise in COVID-19 cases, according to a Calgary developmental biologist.
Saskatoon
-
Back to Batoche Days wraps up its 50th anniversary with record attendance
Back to Batoche wrapped up its 50th anniversary with a record attendance over the weekend.
-
Disaster relief a possibility for Saskatoon homeowners after major flooding
Saskatoon residents who experienced property damage as a result of heavy rains on June 20th could soon be eligible for compensation from the province.
-
2 dead, 2 in custody after daylight shooting in Whistler, B.C.
Two people have died and two have been arrested after a brazen daylight shooting outside of a Whistler, B.C. hotel, according to police.
Regina
-
Day 2 of Pope visit to include stops at a former residential school, Edmonton church
Pope Francis is expected to speak publicly for the first time on his Canadian visit at a meeting this morning with First Nations, Inuit and Metis peoples in a community south of Edmonton.
-
Argos beat shorthanded Riders 31-21 to sweep season series
A late-game scoop and score dashed the Saskatchewan Roughriders' hopes of beating the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium.
-
Sask. protestors 'stand in solidarity' with Dutch farmers facing environmental regulations
Hundreds of demonstrators in dozens of vehicles were present on Highway 1 between Moose Jaw and Regina on Saturday, staging a "slow roll" protest in solidarity with Dutch farmers.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW | Patient dies following 'tragic event' in ER at Edmundston hospital
New Brunswick’s Vitalité Health Network says a patient has died following a “tragic event” in the emergency department at a hospital in Edmundston, N.B.
-
Blair and Lucki to testify about allegations of interference in RCMP N.S. mass shooting investigation
A month after the controversy first made headlines, key players will be testifying Monday as part of a parliamentary probe into allegations of political interference in the RCMP's investigation of the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
Islanders pitch in after P.E.I. ferry fire, offer up homes to stranded passengers
Ferry crossings between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island will be cancelled again Monday as officials grapple with the aftermath of a fire aboard the MV Holiday Island.
Toronto
-
Clean up underway after wild storm sweeps through southern Ontario
The clean up is now underway following series of strong thunderstorms that struck much of southern Ontario late Sunday evening knocking down trees and power lines.
-
Man killed in single-vehicle collision in Scarborough
Toronto police are investigating after a driver was killed in a single-vehicle collision in the city’s east end early this morning.
-
Advocacy groups call on Ontario government to double social assistance rates
More than 200 advocacy groups have signed an open letter asking the Ontario government to double disability support payment rates and ensure they keep up with the soaring cost of living.
Montreal
-
Tornado destroys homes, uproots trees north of Montreal
A tornado touched down about an hour north of Montreal, destroying multiple homes, uprooting trees and sending debris flying.
-
21-year-old man found unconscious in Montreal pool
A 21-year-old man is in hospital after being found unconscious in an outdoor municipal pool.
-
Canadian citizen killed in Ukraine with three other foreign volunteer fighters identified
A Canadian citizen who died recently in Ukraine has been identified as a volunteer fighter who was part of a special operations group within the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Ottawa
-
Elderly woman waits six hours for an ambulance in Ottawa
As the health care system experiences delays in nearly every area, it was an excruciating delay for a 75-year-old Ottawa woman who waited six hours for an ambulance last week.
-
Clean up underway after wild storm sweeps through southern Ontario
The clean up is now underway following series of strong thunderstorms that struck much of southern Ontario late Sunday evening knocking down trees and power lines.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Here's when young children in Ottawa and Gatineau can receive the COVID-19 vaccine
Young children in Ottawa and Gatineau will be able to roll up their sleeve this week and receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Kitchener
-
Friends, family mourn loss of Kyle Dow after fatal motorcycle collision
A young Paris, Ont. family is grieving the loss of a beloved husband and father of two after a tragic motorcycle accident earlier this month.
-
-
New self-care exhibit at McDougall Cottage in Cambridge shares stories of resiliency
A new exhibit at McDougall Cottage in Cambridge has opened with the aim of sharing stories of strength and survival for those who find themselves struggling.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario man expected to be sentenced for murdering his brother today
Kerry Burke, who admitted to murdering his younger brother, could learn his punishment in Sudbury court Monday morning. Meanwhile, the victim's estranged wife, Melissa Sheridan, is still out on bail after being charged in connection with the killing.
-
Junction Creek creep caught: Sudbury teen charged
Sudbury police have charged a 15-year-old for exposing and touching himself inappropriately in public several times along the Junction Creek walking path.
-
Translators to deliver Pope's words in languages forbidden in residential schools
When Pope Francis arrives in Canada and is expected to beg forgiveness for Catholic-run residential schools, a team of translators will be dedicated to making sure no words are lost for those receiving the apology.
Winnipeg
-
‘I want to get them exhumed’: residents unhappy with conditions at Brookside Cemetery
People whose loved ones are buried at Brookside Cemetery are demanding the City of Winnipeg respect the dead by doing a better job of maintaining the grounds there.
-
Canadian citizen killed in Ukraine with three other foreign volunteer fighters identified
A Canadian citizen who died recently in Ukraine has been identified as a volunteer fighter who was part of a special operations group within the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
-
'Really tight timeline': Manitoba Stampede faced challenges in its return
The Manitoba Stampede was back in the saddle after it was forced to take a pandemic break; however, planning its comeback wasn’t without its challenges as lot of effort went into giving a festive boost to both the town of Morris and fair attendees.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Emergency alert warns of 'multiple shooting scenes' in Langley, B.C.
Emergency alerts sent to B.C. cellphones warned of multiple shooting scenes in Langley Monday morning.
-
Victims of brazen double homicide in Whistler, B.C., identified
The Integrated Homicide Investigation team has identified the victims of a brazen shooting in Whistler, B.C.
-
Residential school survivors, loved ones to gather in B.C. during Pope's visit
Survivors and Indigenous people in B.C. who have been impacted by the brutal legacy of Canada's residential school system are being invited to gather together in person during the Pope's visit.
Vancouver Island
-
Man dead after police shooting in Nanaimo
A man is dead after an altercation with police in Nanaimo Saturday afternoon.
-
Tribunal dismisses case seeking $200 from pest control company for damaged duvet
A man who sought $200 in damages against a Vancouver Island pest control company for allegedly ruining his duvet has had his claim dismissed by B.C.'s Civil Resolution Tribunal.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Emergency alert warns of 'multiple shooting scenes' in Langley, B.C.
Emergency alerts sent to B.C. cellphones warned of multiple shooting scenes in Langley Monday morning.