Nordic spa being considered in Brander Gardens

Developers are eyeing up Edmonton for a new hot-and-cold outdoor attraction.

Scandinave Spas is looking to open a Nordic spa in the capital city, promising "extreme temperatures, silence and digital detox."

Alternating cold, hot and relaxation is a traditional hydrotherapy practice in countries like Finland and Norway, believed to boost immune function and physical health.

The company, which operates four other Nordic spas in Canada, has its sights set on a multi-acre property in Brander Gardens, just south of Fort Edmonton Park.

The lot currently belongs to the University of Alberta, but it used to be home to local philanthropist and entrepreneur Sandy McTaggart – one of the founders of the Citadel Theatre.

"He was a bit eccentric," said Ward pihêsiwin Coun. Tim Cartmell. "The home was a bit eccentric and it was gifted to the university, and they were using it as a bit of a hospitality place."

The house was demolished and the university is now looking to sell the land, Cartmell said. Stantec Consulting has applied for it to be rezoned, and if it's approved, Scandinave could buy it.

"It's a natural setting, good views – could be a really unique development," Cartmell said.

According to that proposal, the thermal spa would be integrated with existing trees and pools would not dip below the river bank.

Henry Heuver has lived across the street from the wooded, walled-off section of land for almost 25 years. He believes the spa would be a good fit.

"Better than having apartments being built on that property, that's for sure," Heuver said. "Because that's prime property backing onto the river."

Public engagement is underway on the proposal, and the City of Edmonton is hosting an open house on the rezoning on Oct. 29. For more information, visit the Engaged Edmonton website.

In 2019, another company proposed a Nordic spa for Fort Edmonton Park. According to the Alberta government's website, that project was cancelled after developers were unable to come to an agreement with the park and the city.

Alberta currently has one Nordic spa in Kananaskis. Two others have been announced for Canmore and Harmony (west of Calgary), but neither appear to have opened.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson