Nearly 500 new-to-Canada students took part in a celebration of the nation’s birthday at NorQuest College Friday.

For many it was their first Canada Day celebration.

It was Halima Adam’s second time at the annual event.

“I think Canada is an amazing country,” Halima told CTV News Edmonton. “When I came here I feel very warmly.

“This kind of celebration opens the window for us to know more about Canada and Canada’s history.”

NorQuest College serves more than 18,000 students each year, from many diverse backgrounds.