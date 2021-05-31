EDMONTON -- Flames collapsed the roof of an empty building in north Edmonton Monday morning.

Several fire crews, including three ladder trucks, were called around 3:20 a.m. to 13210 114 St., a former seniors' home, according to a community member.

Firefighters found flames coming out of the roof of the building as well as heavy smoke that triggered alarms as far south as downtown.

Officials on scene said crews were doing an exterior attack because it was too dangerous to be inside.

There was no word on any injuries.

A neighbor, Mike Auger, wants the building torn down. He said he frequently calls police about trouble at the location.

"There was a fire here about three or four months ago. The roof, same place. But this one here is worse now."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Klippenstein