North Edmonton homicide victim shot multiple times: police

An autopsy has confirmed a man who died in north Edmonton earlier this week was fatally shot.

Shafeeq Khatab, 21, was found with serious injuries in the area of 172 Avenue and 111 Street around 5:30 p.m. on Monday after police responded to a weapons call.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

The medical examiner found Khatab died of multiple gunshot wounds; his death has been deemed a homicide.

Anyone with information or video footage from the area between the hours of 5 and 6 p.m. is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.