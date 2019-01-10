

Diego Romero and Karyn Mulcahy, CTV Edmonton





The victim of the suspicious death in north Edmonton Wednesday night has been identified as 52-year-old Enzo Campoli.

Police were called to 77 Street and 166 Avenue at approximately 8:15 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, Campoli was found dead on the ground.

EPS has not confirmed how he died, but said the homicide unit is investigating.

Rolando Navarro called 911 after he heard “four pops and it sounded like fireworks.”

The neighbour told CTV News Campoli lived with his parents. “He was cordial, always said hi, very friendly.”

Campoli’s relatives are in disbelief. “Shock, shock,” one said. “I don’t know what happened.”

Another relative doesn’t know what Campoli did for a living, but Navarro told CTV News “he bought and sold high-end cars.”

Police seized a black Jeep from the driveway of the home.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday morning.

With files from Dan Grummett