EDMONTON -- An Edmonton veterinary clinic has temporarily closed after exposure to a COVID-19 case.

Rosslyn Veterinary Clinic, located at 13540 97 St. NW, announced the exposure and decision to close on Facebook Monday.

"Rosslyn Veterinary Clinic is taking extra special precautions after learning of our clinic’s exposure to a case of COVID 19. To keep our staff and our clients safe we have chosen to close our clinic until all staff have been tested and it is deemed safe to re-open," the post reads.

It's unclear if a staff member or client tested positive for the coronavirus.

