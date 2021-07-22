EDMONTON -- Firefighters are asking Edmontonians to stay clear of the North Saskatchewan River as a release of water from the Bighorn Dam is expected to increase water flow and levels.

Fire officials say river water could move swiftly, creating unsafe conditions for anyone, including pets, to be near or on it.

“We anticipate the river to collect debris from along the shorelines, creating hazards for boaters, river users and emergency responders,” said Ed Pitman, acting chief of special operations for Edmonton fire, in a statement.

“The river is unpredictable and flow rates are likely to change rapidly and without notice – posing a danger to even the strongest swimmers.”

The release of water from the dam in the Rocky Mountains is forecasted to create conditions similar to those during spring run-off.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services say it will continue to monitor the situation.