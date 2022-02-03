North Saskatchewan river valley plan concerns Edmonton mountain biking community

As the city updates how it manages the North Saskatchewan River valley and ravine system, local mountain bikers are worried changes to land-use policies could limit their access to green spaces.

The Ribbon of Green strategic policy update is being conducted to guide future river valley attraction and recreation site planning as Edmonton grows, especially in the southwest and northeast. The city is asking Edmontonians to offer their thoughts on how the land should be used.

The conceptual plan looks to balance ecological preservation with ensuring Edmontonians have access to different areas for recreational activities.

According to the Ribbon of Green plan, the river valley will be divided into three categories defining how ecologically sensitive an area is.

Preservation areas have limited access to protect vital areas, while active and working sites allow for different types of recreation and events. Conservation zones balance providing limited recreation with ecological sensitivity.

Some local mountain bikers are concerned with the proposed plan as most of the existing trail system would fall under preservation areas, which would allow hiking but not cycling.

"We have over 300 kilometres of connected trails," Michael MacFynn, an avid mountain biker with Revolution Cycle, told CTV News.

"One of the reasons we're terrified is that if the Ribbon of Green goes through, and (the city) keep it the way it is, we'll have 20 kilometres."

While a potential land policy change would severely impact his business, MacFynn said he is mostly concerned that trails would still be built no matter what the policy stated — potentially impacting environmentally-sensitive areas even more.

"So not only will you have a bunch of people making illegal trails, you'll have a bunch of people that will start fighting as user groups," he said.

The Edmonton Mountain Bike Alliance, while not officially recognized by the city, partially maintains some single-track trails that members use.

"They maintain the trail systems for free, and they do it in an environmentally sensitive way," said Darren Markland, who is also a Royal Alexandra emergency room physician.

As a mountain biker, Markland said having access to the river valley gave him a space for recreation as he saved lives on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's what kept me alive in the last two years," he said.

NO TRAIL CLOSURES

According to the city, the cyclists misunderstand the initiative. By the time the policy is complete next year, the Ribbon of Green will identify how sensitive sections of the river valley are.

"We're not actively closing trails at this point in time," said Lindsey Butterfield, director of urban growth and open space.

Butterfield says the findings from the policy update will inform future planning for how the river valley is used as a whole, including mountain bike trails, so that the ecological resource can be preserved for future generations.

"We recognize that we need to allow it more broadly in the river valley, but we still want to make sure we're protecting special areas."

The city is accepting feedback on the Ribbon of Green policy review until Feb. 14.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson