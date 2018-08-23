A heavy police presence could be seen outside a north Edmonton home Thursday morning, after a man was shot and injured, and an unknown number of people remained in the home.

Edmonton police said officers were called to the area of 76 Street and 127 Avenue at about 8 a.m. Thursday.

Officers arrived to find a 40-year-old male injured. He was treated on the scene and taken to hospital where he remains in serious but stable condition.

Police have surrounded the home where the shooting reportedly took place.

Following a standoff, a woman came out of the home and was arrested at about 9:15 a.m.

EPS said it’s believed there are a number of people inside the home, but it wasn’t clear how many.

At last word, the home was still surrounded, and the EPS Tactical Unit was on scene, along with a negotiator.

