

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Northbound Groat Road was closed for several hours Saturday morning after a single-vehicle crash.

EPS was called to Groat Road under the 102 Avenue bridge around 6:45 a.m., where a BMW SUV crashed into a light post.

Police said the driver sustained minor injuries that did not require medical attention.

Northbound lanes were closed for several hours while EPCOR repaired the light post.