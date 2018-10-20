Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Northbound Groat Road reopens after crash
Northbound Groat Road was closed for several hours Saturday after a SUV hit a light post.
Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton
Published Saturday, October 20, 2018 12:44PM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, October 20, 2018 12:48PM MDT
Northbound Groat Road was closed for several hours Saturday morning after a single-vehicle crash.
EPS was called to Groat Road under the 102 Avenue bridge around 6:45 a.m., where a BMW SUV crashed into a light post.
Police said the driver sustained minor injuries that did not require medical attention.
Northbound lanes were closed for several hours while EPCOR repaired the light post.