Police in central Alberta closed a section of the Queen Elizabeth 2 Highway for several hours Thursday, after a number of semi-tractor trailers jackknifed on the highway.

Innisfail RCMP said they received the first call just after 2:30 a.m., reporting one semi-tractor trailer unit had jackknifed. At least three other units crashed at the same location.

Police said extremely icy road conditions were reported in the area at the time.

Police closed northbound lanes of the QE2 as they investigated the collision and crews cleared the roadway.

Just after noon, RCMP said the northbound lanes were reopened just after noon – traffic was diverted for more than nine hours.