Northbound QEII Highway closed south of Wetaskiwin due to multi-vehicle crash
Published Wednesday, December 4, 2019 10:14AM MST
Traffic cameras show snow on the QEII Highway south of Wetaskiwin. Dec. 4, 2019. (Alberta 511)
EDMONTON -- Northbound lanes of the QEII Highway have been closed due to multiple crashes as snow blankets the region.
511 Alberta reported a multi-vehicle collision occurred in the northbound lanes of the highway near the Bear Hills rest stop.
Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes as traffic congestion is building up on the highway.
Emergency crews were reportedly on scene as of 9:50 a.m.
More to come…