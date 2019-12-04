EDMONTON -- The northbound lanes of the QEII Highway have reopened Wednesday morning after multiple crashes as snow blankets the region.

511 Alberta had reported a multi-vehicle collision occurred in the northbound lanes of the highway near the Bear Hills rest stop.

Drivers were asked to use alternate routes as traffic was building up on the highway.

Emergency crews were reportedly on scene as of 9:50 a.m.

At 11:21 a.m., 511 Alberta tweeted the collisions had been cleared.

A vehicle in a ditch further south on the QEII was also tying up traffic on Wednesday.

Alberta 511 said northbound lanes were delayed after a car went into a ditch just south of Lacombe.