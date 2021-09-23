Northeast apartment building evacuated for fire

All units in Sandlewood Place, at 65 Street and 129 Avenue, were evacuated after the blaze broke out on a main-floor suite before 6 a.m. on Sept. 23, 2021. All units in Sandlewood Place, at 65 Street and 129 Avenue, were evacuated after the blaze broke out on a main-floor suite before 6 a.m. on Sept. 23, 2021.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Vancouver

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

London

Kitchener